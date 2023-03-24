Share:

QUETTA - At least four people died and three others sustained injuries in a colli­sion between a truck and a vehicle on National Highway near Bostan area of Pishin district on Thursday. Ac­cording to Levies sources, the victims were on their way somewhere in a vehicle when a speedy truck hit them which was coming opposite direction.

As a result, four people died on the spot after receiving serious injuries and three suffered injuries. The bod­ies and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where the injured victims’ treatments were started. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far. Levies force has registered a case.