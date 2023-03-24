Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted surprise visits to the 24/7 flour sup­ply centres in Gujranwala during the late hours, where he inspected the facilities and interacted with the visiting public. The people appreciated the Ramazan package and reported that they re­ceived their flour bags in just two minutes with­out any difficulty. Some people mentioned the non-verification of their CNICs when the CM asked about hiccups in collecting free flour. Some others admitted that their names were not included in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) when Naqvi enquired about it. The CM asked them to get themselves registered with BISP and directed his staff to help register them with the BISP so that they may not face any difficulty in future. The sales staff complained about the slowness of their system. He also verified the quantity of flour bags in the truck by checking weight. Later, CM Naqvi made an unannounced visit to DHQ hospital where he inspected medical facilities at the trau­ma centre, checked ventilator beds in the ICU and announced the construction of a new building for an emergency. He inquired the patients about the medical facilities and ordered improvements to the cleanliness arrangements in the hospital. The doctors should treat patients with compassion because a sweet word can cure half of a patient’s illness, he said and added that the government was striving to improve the medical facilities. The CM also went to the residence of the mother and daughter who were molested in the precinct of Arup police station in Gujranwala. He expressed his sympathy to them and announced financial as­sistance of one million for them. The government stands with you and you will be helped in every possible way, he added. IG Police, RPO, commis­sioner, CPO and deputy commissioner Gujranwala were also present.