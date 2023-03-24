Share:

ATTOCK - Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir has said that Punjab government is taking all possible steps to provide basic facilities to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

While visiting the flour sale points, he interacted with the people present there and asked them about the supply of flour on subsidized rate and problems being faced in this regard.

The caretaker provincial health minister assured the general public that their problems will be solved on priority.

The caretaker provincial health minister directed the district administration to provide all possible facilities to the deserving people at the flour sale point. Earlier, the caretaker provincial health minister also paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital, and inspected various wards and reviewed the administrative affairs of the hospital.