ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has donated Rs4 million for earthquake victims of Turkiye.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI, leading a delegation visited the Embassy of Turkiye and presented a cheque of Rs4 million to Dr Mehmet Pacaci, Ambassador of Turkiye, as a token of support for the help and rehabilitation of earthquake victims.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Bakhtawari said that Pakistan and Turkiye have deep rooted relations and the Pakistani nation stands in complete solidarity with the brotherly people of Turkiye in the wake of the unprecedented earthquake in February 2023. He said the entire Pakistani nation is saddened over the huge damage and loss of lives caused by the earthquake. He said that the business community of Pakistan will continue to provide all possible support to the people of Turkiye in the post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction process. He said that Turkiye is one of the best friends of Pakistan and Pakistan would never forget the support Turkiye provided during the earthquake of October 2005 and devastating floods of 2010 and 2022 in Pakistan. He assured that ICCI would continue to provide more financial support to the people of Turkiye in these difficult times. He also discussed matters for further improving bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Dr Mehmet Paçaci thanked ICCI delegation for visiting the embassy to express solidarity with the people of Turkiye and to provide financial support. He also expressed gratitude to the leadership and the people of Pakistan for extending humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of the massive earthquake in his country. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the first foreign leader who visited Turkiye after the devastating earthquake to express solidarity with the people of Turkiye, which showed Pakistan’s love and affection for his country. He said that Pakistan has already sent hundreds of tons of relief goods, including winter tents, clothes, blankets, and food items, to quake-hit areas of Turkiye and is still sending relief goods on a daily basis for which the entire nation of Turkiye is thankful to Pakistan.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI, said that this natural calamity has brought both brotherly countries closer and added that bilateral relations between Turkiye and Pakistan would continue to strengthen day by day.

Engr Muhammad Azhar-ul-Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI, said that the people of Pakistan consider Turkiye their second home and would always stand with them in every thin and thick hour.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Rizwan Chheena, Raja Imtiaz Abbasi, Ch Javed Iqbal, Muhammad Yahya, Rohail Anwar Butt, Zial-ul-Haq Abbasi, Shahid Abbasi, Amin-ur-Rehman, Khalid Mehmood and others also spoke on the occasion and expressed resolve that Pakistani business community would continue to provide support to the quake-hit people of Turkiye.