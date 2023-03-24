Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police apprehended 11 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Thursday.

He said that the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate criminal activities from the capital city.

According to details, the Kohsar police team arrested four drug peddlers and bootlegger and recovered 3390 grams of heroin and 10 litres of liquor from their possession. Similarly, the Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Arbaz Mumtaz Anwar and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from his possession.

Moreover, the Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Khalid and recovered 1050 grams of hashish from his possession.

The Sangjani police team arrested three accused namely Muhammad Ali, Shafi Ullah and Adil and recovered 1120 grams of hashish and two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.