ISLAMABAD       -    The Islamabad  capital police apprehended  11 outlaws from different areas  of the city and recovered  drugs and weapons with ammunition  from their possession,  a police public relations  officer said on Thursday.

 He said that the Islamabad  capital police has intensified  crackdown against the  criminal elements in order  to eliminate criminal activities  from the capital city.

 According to details, the  Kohsar police team arrested  four drug peddlers and  bootlegger and recovered  3390 grams of heroin and  10 litres of liquor from their  possession.  Similarly, the Bani Gala  police team arrested an accused  namely Arbaz Mumtaz  Anwar and recovered two 30  bore pistols with ammunition  from his possession.

LHC orders police to produce Azhar Mashwani

Moreover, the Tarnol police  team arrested an accused  namely Khalid and  recovered 1050 grams of  hashish from his possession.

The Sangjani police team arrested  three accused namely  Muhammad Ali, Shafi Ullah  and Adil and recovered 1120  grams of hashish and two 30  bore pistols with ammunition  from their possession.