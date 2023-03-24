Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up a petition today (Friday) of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar seeking protective bail in cases registered in the territory of the federal capital.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhar Kayani will conduct hearing of the petition moved by Asad Umar through his counsels Malik Tariq Mehmood Noon Advocate, Amna Ali Advocate and others.

Asad Umar filed a petition seeking protective bail in the cases registered in the jurisdiction of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The PTI leader, fearing arrest in the ongoing crackdown against PTI leadership and workers, requested the IHC to hear the protective bail application and halt the police from arresting him.

Earlier, PTI chairman Imran Khan and other leaders as well as activists of the party were booked in a case of terrorism at Islamabad’s Golra Sharif Police Station for setting government vehicles ablaze, attacking cops and snatching away their official weapons. Besides, the federal capital police rounded up 14 more PTI activists in various raids after registering a case against Imran and other party leaders as well as workers under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the CTD station.