Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan launched on Friday a broadside at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying that the incumbent government had dragged the country into a quagmire.

In a statement, the deposed premier said, "Everybody should show solidarity for the sake of the judiciary and the country’s survival. I will tell how we have to stand by the constitution."

Speaking about his party’s gathering, Mr Khan said he was going to stage the first gathering this year tomorrow.

He sought the nation's help, saying the country was witnessing a difficult time.

On Thursday, Mr Khan said the Islamabad and Punjab police were breaking all the laws with impunity.

Taking to Twitter, the deposed premier said, "Today Azhar Mashwani was abducted in the afternoon from Lahore and his whereabouts are unknown."