khyber - The traffic sergeants of Khyber have been equipped with sophisticated speed-checking equipment to help reduce the number of traffic accidents that occur daily on the main Pak-Afghan highway due to over-speeding.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Saleem Kulachvi, there have been too many lives lost due to over-speeding on the Pak-Afghan highway. To address this issue, the highway traffic police have been provided with speed-checking apparatus that has been installed properly to control the speed of vehicles. The initiative is aimed at reducing the number of road accidents.