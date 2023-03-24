Share:

ISLAMABAD - United Kingdom’s King Charles yesterday greeted Pakistan on the Pakistan Day celebrated on March 23. “I would like to extend my heartfelt congratula­tions to Your Excellency, President Arif Alvi, and the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on this special day for your country as it marks its National Day,” the monarch said in a message to President Alvi. He added: “I look forward to the continuing warm friendship and the strong partnership be­tween our two countries, including as members of the Commonwealth, in this special year of the tenth anniversary of the Commonwealth Charter.” The King said as “we face these challenging times, our work together for prosperity, democracy and peace, and above all to tackle climate change and biodiver­sity loss, has never been more important.