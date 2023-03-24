Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended the duration of service of the restaurants in the holy month of Ramazan.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC heard the petitions filed for controlling of smog on Friday.

During the hearing, a counsel said how could the eateries reopen for Sehar services if they closed at 11pm as directed by court. The judge gave relief to the eateries and said they could remain open from Iftaar to Sehar throughout the month.

The court also spoke about the menace of smog and ways to fight it.