In connection with the disappearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Azhar Mashwani, the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Rawalpindi bench issued a notice to the parties to produce him at the subsequent hearing.

LHC’s Rawalpindi bench, headed by Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, heard the petition filed by the mother of Azhar Mashwani.

The court served notice on the provincial government, the IG of the police, and the DG of the FIA.The court also issued a notice to the Cyber Wing director and SHO Green Town and sought their responses

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till March 28 and ordered to produce Mr Mashwani before it.

On Thursday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed the Islamabad and Punjab police were breaking all the laws with impunity.