QUETTA - The central leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Thursday said that March 23 was a very important day in the history of Paki­stan as the Muslim leadership under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah pledged to travel for freedom with new determination. He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony or­ganised on the occasion of Pakistan Day here. Now our responsibility is to make it stable and strong, we have to move forward with one nation and one thought, he said, adding that the PML-N stood with Pakistan Army to defend the country. He said that March 23 has a unique place in the history of the subcontinent, saying that on this day, the resolution of Pakistan was passed in La­hore to achieve a separate homeland under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made the principle of Islam, peace, tolerance and love for hu­manity as his motto, not only the Muslims of India but also other minorities living in the subcontinent were affected by the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam. He said that Quaid-e-Azam’s thoughtful lead­ership and true dedication to achieving the goal were very strong. Chuadhry Naeem said that in a short period of seven years after the approval of the Pakistan Resolu­tion, Muslims were able to get their own separate homeland. “Today we as a whole have to forget our differences and play our role for the development of the country,” he said. He said that Pakistanis as a na­tion have fought the monster of terror­ism together, saying that our country was peaceful, Muslim League (N) workers were ready to make any kind of sacrifice for the defence and security of the country.

PAKISTAN DAY CELEBRATED IN KHARAN WITH TRADITIONAL ZEAL

Like the rest of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated in Kharan with great en­thusiasm on Thursday. Rakhshan division Commissioner Tariqur Rehman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nazir Ahmed Kurd and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kharan Munir Ahmed Musaini hosted the flag at the Commissioner’s Office. DPO Irshad Ali Gola, Risaldar Major Haji Khuda Bakhsh Sasoli, Superintendent DC Office Haji Shaukat Ali Muhammad Hassani, DSP Malik Ahmed and SHO Gulbuddin Sumalani and other government officials and people from dif­ferent walks of life were present on this occasion. While congratulating people on Pakistan Day, the commissioner said that today, we were breathing in free air due to the passing of the Pakistan Resolution on 23rd March 1940.