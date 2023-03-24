Share:

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed on Friday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan desired civil war in the country.

Speaking to media, Ms Aurangzeb said," Despite the fact that the country is facing severe economic hardships, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is making all-out efforts to provide the relief to the masses. By using the data of the BISP programme, it has been ensured that free flour will be provided to the masses.

Ms Aurangzeb made it clear that the mechanism for providing cheap gasoline to the masses has been finalised. In connection with providing cheap petrol, the scheme will be started soon, she added.

She scolded the PTI-led government, saying, "The PTI government had emptied the national treasury."

Ms Aurangzeb said soon the scheme of distributing free flour in Balochistan and Sindh will also be started.