LAHORE - The 1st Begum Maqsooda Per­veen Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship finals will be contested today (Fri­day) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah.

In the boys/girls U-16 semi­finals, Asad Zaman beat Hajra Suhail 8-2 while Hajra Suhail beat Aalay Husnain 8-3. In the boys/girls U-14 semifinals, Ab­dur Rehman beat Ibrahim Sufi 8-1 and Hajra Suhail beat Aalay Husnain 8-2. In the boys/girls U-14 doubles semifinals, Abdur Rehman/Hajra beat Ibrahim/ Ahmad 8-2 while Aalay/Ah­mad beat Ibraheem Gill/Bismel Zia 8-4. In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Abdur Rehman beat Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh 8-0 while Hajra Suhail beat Bismel Zia 8-2. In the boys/girls U-10 semifi­nals, Taha Asad beat Ahsan Bari 8-1 while Ibraheem Hussain Gill beat Murtaza Manoo 8-0.