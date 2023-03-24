Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ceremonies were held at embassies of Pakistan in different parts of the world on Thursday to mark Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervour.

Pakistani embassies’ staff and their families and Pakistani community celebrated the Day in India, Russia, Belgium, United Arab Emirates and other countries. Pakistani flag was hoisted and the national anthem was played on the occasion. Messages of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read out. The president and prime minister in their respective messages congratulated the nation and paid tributes to the dynamic and visionary leadership of the founding fathers of the nation. They reaffirmed their commitment to make tireless efforts to realize the vision of the founding fathers to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country. At the ceremonies, photo exhibitions were held to highlight the Pakistan Movement and special cakes were cut. Special documentaries were screened which shone light on key moments of the struggle for Pakistan including the historic passage of Pakistan Resolution in Lahore on 23 March, 1940.

In India, the High Commission of Pakistan, New Delhi, celebrated the day. Salman Sharif, Chargé d’ Affaires, raised Pakistan’s flag to the tune of national anthem at an elegant flag-hoisting ceremony at the Chancery’s Lawns.

Congratulating the people of Pakistan on the historic day, Salman Sharif paid glowing tribute to the founding fathers and martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the quest for Pakistan’s independence. He lauded the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who led a heroic struggle that culminated in the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Indian sub-continent and put Pakistan on the map of the world.

He highlighted that Pakistan had faced many challenges in the last 75 years, but the nation’s pursuit for progress continued with the same spirit today as it was when the country was founded in 1947. He underlined Pakistan’s crucial role in the world and acknowledged the valiant contribution of thousands of Pakistanis, particularly brave soldiers of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, in the defence of the motherland against internal and external threats. In Moscow, Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan presided over the ceremony and hoisted the Pakistani flag. In Brussels, Charge d’ Affairs, Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi hoisted the national flag at the Chancery building.

In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Pakistani ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, highlighted the significance of the national day. He also requested Pakistani community to promote tourism and investment opportunities in Pakistan among the nationals and residents of the UAE. The ambassador also expressed satisfaction on the upward trajectory of Pakistan-UAE relations and thanked the government of the UAE and its leadership for their friendship. Whereas, on Thursday morning, the Embassy of Pakistan Paris organised a flag hoisting ceremony to commemorate the Pakistan Day. The event was attended by officials of the Embassy as well as members of the Pakistani community residing in France. Messages of the President and Prime Minister were read out.

In his remarks, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad highlighted the significance of 23rd March 1940, when the Muslim community in the sub-continent passed the Pakistan Resolution, seeking a separate homeland where they could live according to their own culture, values, and faith. He praised the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan’s founding father, who spearheaded the freedom movement – a political, constitutional and democratic struggle, that led to the emergence of Pakistan. He emphasized the importance of unity and persistent hard work to achieve the desired objectives of progress and prosperity.

The ceremony was followed by cultural performances by children and national songs. Consulate General of Pakistan Jeddah Marks Pakistan Day with Patriotic Spirit

The Consulate General of Pakistan Jeddah celebrated Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervor. The Consul General, Khalid Majid, raised the national flag at the Consulate General premises as the national anthem played in the background. Furthermore, special messages from the President and the, Prime Minister were read to commemorate this significant day. The Consul General, in his address, highlighted the significance of the day and spoke about the strong bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, describing it as a brotherly relationship that is deeply rooted in history. Emphasizing on the importance of this day Majid said “this day is a reminder of the sacrifices made by its founding fathers to secure a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent. It is a day to reflect on the ideals of unity, faith, and discipline that were espoused by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. The Consul General also expressed his admiration for the Pakistani community living in Jeddah and their contribution towards promoting the image of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia. A cross section of Pakistani diaspora and representatives of ethnic and Saudi media attended the event.

23rd March marks a momentous occasion in the history of Pakistan as it was on this day that the Lahore Resolution was passed in 1940. This resolution declared that Muslims in India were a nation and demanded a separate homeland for them. The event concluded with a collective prayer and supplication for the peace, welfare and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.