Fans and critics alike have been eagerly anticipating Mustafa Zahid’s latest release, and Maaf Karde is sure to exceed expectations. With its unique characteristics, Maaf Karde is poised to become a soulful journey among everyone during Ramadan.

With its soothing tones and soulful lyrics, Maaf Karde" melts hearts.

Prepare yourself, because a brand-new Hamd has made its way onto the charts and is sure to melt your hearts. You would be transported into a different world of spiritual emotions and feelings by its lyrical words and calming tones. For anyone who truly likes Hamds, "Mustafa Zahid" has put all of his passion into the Hamd, making it a must-listen.

It has been eagerly awaited for a very long time for the publication of this Hamd, and it has now arrived. Anyone who has experienced hardships and found themselves battling heartbreak or pain and pleading with God for forgiveness can relate to the hamd’s lyrics.

The vocals in this hamd are tremendously powerful and passionate, expressing each feeling and emotion with depth and honesty. It is a convincing demonstration of the musician's capacity to write a hamd that is sincere and relatable.

This Hamd's emotional and visceral material has already won praise from many critics, who predict it will become a huge hit. It is a lovely narration that will strike a chord with everyone who has ever experienced the weight of pleading with Allah for mercy.

Behind this Hamd is the voice of Mustafa, who is renowned for their amazing melodies and distinctive style. He has been in the business for a while, and with each new release, his reputation only gets better. He has often shown his ability to produce some of the most exquisite and affecting music imaginable.

Overall, anyone who enjoys music and values sincere, honest expression should own this Hamd. Millions of Muslims around the world will be moved by this musical masterpiece, which will endure the test of time.

Playback Records has been hard at content creation, honing their craft and creating new music for their fans. Their latest Ramadan releases are a testament to their dedication to their craft and their commitment to creating content that resonates with people from all walks of life.

The new releases comes as the launch of the Record Label “Playback Records” and is sure to keep fans eagerly anticipating what's next. The Tracks has been produced at Playback Creatives and Videos shot in Georgia by AAA Reels Production. Produced by Atif Ali and Farhan Gilani, Composed by Fakhar Abbas and Lyrics by Muhammad Mueen.

Maaf Karde – By Mustafa Zahid

Composed by Fakhar Abbas,

Lyrics by Muhammad Mueen

Produced by Atif Ali and Farhan Gilani and Recorded at Playback Creatives, Dubai

Video Produced in Georgia by AAA Reels Production, Dubai

