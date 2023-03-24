Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have warmly felicitated Syed Shamoon Hashmi, Additional Secretary National Assembly, for receiving the Presidential Pride of Performance Award on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

In their congratulatory messages, they said, “It is moment of pride for whole staff of the National Assembly of Pakistan that Syed Shamoon Hashmi, Additional Secretary, was awarded with Pride of Performance.” They said that marvellous services of Syed Shamoon Hashmi have set highest standards to be followed by all staff of National Assembly. They also expressed that the award is an acknowledgement of the services of Syed Shamoon Hashmi who has been a renowned national host and prolific writer.

It is pertinent to mention that Syed Shamoon Ashraf Hashmi claims an illustrious career, spanning over three decades of services on Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan and the print and electronic media at large for the promotion of national language, culture, heritage, literature and people’s rights. He has been an ardent advocate of Urdu, immaculate compere, seasoned bureaucrat, author, columnist and staunch supporter of democracy and women rights, Hashmi has various accolades to his name.

By means of his articulate Urdu and eloquence of speech, he has kept the glorious tradition of PTV alive as the true campaigner of national language. He was also deservingly awarded the coveted PTV Award in the category of Best Compere in 2004. His programme, currently on air on PTV, ‘Raat Gaye’ is well-received among the Urdu lovers around the world.

Furthermore, Syed Shamoon Hashmi has stayed in the forefront, both at times of a national crisis or a national celebration. His commitment to the national service, flair for Urdu and dexterity with words was met with acknowledgment, when he was awarded ‘Tamgha-e-Eisar’ by the President of Pakistan for leading the earthquake relief TV telethon ‘Dard Ashna’ in 2006.

He also led the efforts for raising funds for the flood victims in 2001, 2010 and 2011and raised his voice when the nation faced unprecedented security crisis on the eastern borders.