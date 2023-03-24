ISLAMABAD - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that decisions regarding the constitutionality, feasibility and timing of provincial and general elections “rest solely with Pakistan’s institutions”, clarifying that there is “no requirement under Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility-supported programme which could interfere with the country’s ability to undertake constitutional activities”.
The statement from the Fund comes a day after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to put off Punjab Assembly elections by more than five months, citing financial and security constraints In a statement, IMF Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz said: “Targets under IMF-supported programmes are set at the aggregate general government level (aggregating across federal and provincial government), and within these there is fiscal space to allocate or reprioritise spending and/or raise additional revenues to ensure constitutional activities can take place as required.” Cash-strapped Pakistan is in a race against time to implement measures to reach an agreement with the IMF. The agreement with the IMF on the completion of the ninth review of a $7 billion loan programme — which has been delayed since late last year over a policy framework — would not only lead to a disbursement of $1.2 billion but also unlock inflows from friendly countries.