LAHORE - Pa­kistan Air Force (PAF) took over guard duties at the mau­soleum of national poet of Pa­kistan Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal from Rangers on Paki­stan Day, here on Thursday. A smartly turned-out PAF con­tingent took over guard du­ties from Satluj Rangers, said a press release issued here. Chief guest Air Vice Marshal Syed Imran Majid Ali, Air Of­ficer Commanding Central PAF Airmen Academy, laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, airmen and civilians of Pakistan Air Force. Paki­stan Day is being celebrated at all PAF bases and instal­lations with traditional zeal and fervor. The daylong cel­ebrations started with spe­cial prayers for the solidar­ity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim world. Air Commodore Tan­veer Ahmed, Base Command­er PAF Base, Lahore was also present at the occasion. Peo­ple from all walks of life wit­nessed the ceremony