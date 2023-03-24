Share:

ISLAMABAD - The limited scale joint services parade which was scheduled to take place in the lawns of Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday (23 March) was postponed due to the inclem­ent weather. A short state­ment issued by the President House confirmed that the parade has been postponed and it would take place on 25th March subject to weath­er conditions. Preparations for the joint services parade were final and its rehears­al also took place a day earli­er. The joint services parade which used to take place at its original place Shakarpar­ian plains was shifted to the Presidency due to economic constraints. Only 300 limit­ed guests were invited which mainly include cabinet mem­bers, diplomats, government officials and CJCSC, three ser­vices chief, senior military of­ficers, governors and chief ministers. President Arif Alvi would deliver an import­ant address after witnessing the parade with focus on Pa­kistan security imperatives and Jammu and Kashmir dis­pute. Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif would be standing with the president first time to witness the parade.