ISLAMABAD - The limited scale joint services parade which was scheduled to take place in the lawns of Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday (23 March) was postponed due to the inclement weather. A short statement issued by the President House confirmed that the parade has been postponed and it would take place on 25th March subject to weather conditions. Preparations for the joint services parade were final and its rehearsal also took place a day earlier. The joint services parade which used to take place at its original place Shakarparian plains was shifted to the Presidency due to economic constraints. Only 300 limited guests were invited which mainly include cabinet members, diplomats, government officials and CJCSC, three services chief, senior military officers, governors and chief ministers. President Arif Alvi would deliver an important address after witnessing the parade with focus on Pakistan security imperatives and Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be standing with the president first time to witness the parade.
Share:
MATEEN HAIDER
March 24, 2023
Share: