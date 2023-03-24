Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Day was cel­ebrated on Thursday with a renewed pledge to transform the coun­try into a true Islam­ic welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to ensure its progress, prosperity and a strong defence.

The day was observed to commemorate the historic Lahore Reso­lution passed on 23rd March in 1940, under which Muslims of the Sub-continent set the agenda of a sep­arate homeland for themselves. The day dawned with thirty-one-gun sa­lute in the federal capital and twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajar prayers for prog­ress and prosperity of the country. Radio Pakistan and PTV broadcasted special programmes to highlight the significance of the day and pay trib­ute to the leaders and workers of Pa­kistan Movement. Due to bad weath­er Pakistan Day Military Parade of the Armed Forces at Aiwan-e-Sadr has been postponed till Saturday. A simple but graceful Change of Guards cere­mony was held at Mazar-e-Iqbal in La­hore. Pakistan Air Force took charge of guard duty from Sutlej Rangers.

Air Vice Marshal Syed Imran Majid Ali was the Chief Guest on the occasion who laid a floral wreath on the national poet’s grave and offered fateha. An im­pressive flag lowering ceremony was held at Wagah Border Lahore in con­nection with 23rd March which was attended by a large number of people. Pakistan Rangers personnel in their traditional style lowered the flag. Most of the people, especially children were dressed in green and white clothes in accordance with the celebrations of the 83rd Resolution Day of Pakistan. Like other parts of the country Pakistan Day was celebrated throughout Balochistan including the provincial metropolis Quetta with national zeal and zest. In this connection various functions and sports events were held in all districts of the province to highlight the impor­tance of 23rd March. An investiture ceremony was held at Governor House in Quetta, Governor Balochistan Ma­lik Abdul Wali Kakar conferred awards to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.

Youm-e- Pakistan was celebrated in Gilgit Baltistan with traditional zeal and forver. Ceremonies were held in all districts of three divisions of the province where speakers paid tributes to the leaders of the Pakistan move­ment. Special prayers were also of­fered for solidarity, integrity and de­velopment of the country. In Gilgit , the flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Bhab-e-Gilgit , entrance point in Jutial Gilgit in the morning. A contingent of Pak Army presented a guard of hon­or on the occasion. President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if have felicitated the entire nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day and ex­pressed confidence that Pakistan has the ability to overcome the challenges it face by adhering to the golden prin­ciple of unity, faith, and discipline.

In his message on Pakistan Day, the President said despite the challenges, Pakistan made tremendous achieve­ments in every field through continu­ous hard work and ability. Dr Arif Alvi said the persecution of minorities, espe­cially the Muslims in India and violence against Muslims, violation of human rights, and brutalities being committed by the Indian security forces in the Indi­an Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kash­mir prove that the Muslim leadership of that time made a prudent decision