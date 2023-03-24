Share:

LARKANA- A ceremony in connection with the Pakistan Resolution Day was organized by Cadet College Larkana, near Mohen-jo-dero, on Thursday. The Principal Cadet College Larkana Brig (Rtd.) Ghulam Raza Awan was the chief guest on the occasion. He hoisted the national flag followed by singing the national anthem in a chorus. The Adjutant of the college Major Abdullah, the Vice Principal academics, teaching staff and cadets of the college were also present. On the occasion, national songs, folk songs and tableaus were presented by the cadets.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig (Rtd) Ghulam Raza Awan paid tributes to the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah founder of the nation and other leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League, due to their struggle and sacrifices we are living in an independent country. He highlighted the history of the Muslims of sub-continents and opined that the sacrifices rendered by the Muslims will be remembered forever and we should follow the Quaid’s principles; unity, faith and brotherhood and shun the differences and work for the strengthening of our homeland. He urged the new generation to work hard and also study in depth about the struggle of our national heroes and the importance of Yaum-e-Pakistan (23rd March) Resolution 1940 which reminded us of the struggle of Muslims of the sub-continent, he added.

Cadet Sikandar Ali, Cadet Imran, Cadet Ali Raza, Cadet Zeeshan, Cadet Abdullah and other cadets of the college also spoke on the occasion.

The chief guest on the occasion distributed the prizes and certificates among the cadets who participated in the various competitions.