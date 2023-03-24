Share:

SUKKUR-Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was observed with traditional fervor and national spirit across the northern Sindh on Thursday. Numerous events including public meetings, seminars and rallies were held in cities, towns and villages of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Jaccababd, Shikarpur, Kashmore- kandhkot and other districts of the province to mark the Day. The major event was organized at Jinnah Municipal Ground where citizens unfolded the largest national flag.

Addressing the ceremony, Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull shed light on the Pakistan Resolution.