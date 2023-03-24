Share:

Pakistan has registered one death in the last 24 hours by Covid-19, pushing the nationwide tally of fatalities to 30,648.

According to the latest figures released by the National Institute of Health (NIH), Pakistan reported 150 fresh cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours. The number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,578,918.

Pakistan has conducted 4,194 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 150 persons were tested positive for the disease. The positivity ratio was recorded at 3.58 percent.

Pakistan is reporting a surge in Covid-19 cases and recently, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), recommended wearing masks in crowded and tightly enclosed spaces and healthcare facilities.

According to NCOC, guidelines were issued for the period up to April 30, 2023, keeping in view the current Covid-19 trend across the country.