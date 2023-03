Share:

Pakistan is all set to take on Afghanistan in opening game of the three-match T20 series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium today (Friday).

The match will start at 9 pm Pakistan Standard time. The second T-20 will be played on Sunday while the third to be played on Monday.

A day earlier, a ceremony to unveil the series trophy was held at the stadium. A post shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan posing with the trophy.