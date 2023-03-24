MEXICO CITY - A photo posted to TikTok shows a group of people dressed in camouflage, hoping to blend into the shadowy vegetation dotting the nighttime landscape of the Mexican desert. The picture was not uploaded by social media influencers on an adventurous vacation -- it’s an advertisement by people smugglers. Technology-savvy criminals using the popular video-sharing app are posing a growing challenge to Mexican and US authorities fighting a regional migration crisis. “Departing this weekend. People from Mexico interested in crossing to the United States, leave your messages,” the TikTok post said. Another account offering to smuggle irregular migrants through the violence-wracked Mexican border state of Tamaulipas shows a photo of minors in an inflatable boat on a river. “We also make crossings with children and family,” it said. An AFP investigation found dozens of similar accounts around the region, including in Guatemala, Colombia and Ecuador. And using the hashtag #pollero -- a slang term for a people smuggler -- one account offered “safe work” for drivers in the southwestern US state of Arizona for payment of up to $15,000. “If you have a car and want to make easy money, write to me,” said a message in English. The advertising violates TikTok’s official rules, which prohibit the “promotion and facilitation of criminal activities.” “Maintaining the safety of our community is a responsibility we take very seriously,” a spokesman for the app told AFP. “We do not tolerate content that promotes human exploitation, including human trafficking,” he added. According to TikTok, in the third quarter of 2022 the firm removed 82 percent of the videos linked to criminal practices on its own initiative. Seeking to fend off calls for the app to be banned in the United States as long as it remains a Chinese company, TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew was due to testify before US lawmakers on Thursday. He would deny that the app has, or would ever, share data with the Chinese government, according to his prepared remarks made available by the House Energy and Commerce Committee. In Mexico, authorities have formed specialized cells to counter the threat posed by people smugglers on social media. In a room full of computers in Mexico City, dozens of experts from the government’s Criminal Investigation Agency have been monitoring social media accounts since 2017.
