MEXICO CITY - A photo posted to TikTok shows a group of people dressed in camou­flage, hoping to blend into the shad­owy vegetation dotting the nighttime landscape of the Mexican desert. The picture was not uploaded by social media influencers on an adventurous vacation -- it’s an advertisement by people smugglers. Technology-sav­vy criminals using the popular vid­eo-sharing app are posing a growing challenge to Mexican and US authori­ties fighting a regional migration cri­sis. “Departing this weekend. People from Mexico interested in crossing to the United States, leave your mes­sages,” the TikTok post said. Another account offering to smuggle irregu­lar migrants through the violence-wracked Mexican border state of Tamaulipas shows a photo of minors in an inflatable boat on a river. “We also make crossings with children and family,” it said. An AFP investiga­tion found dozens of similar accounts around the region, including in Gua­temala, Colombia and Ecuador. And using the hashtag #pollero -- a slang term for a people smuggler -- one ac­count offered “safe work” for drivers in the southwestern US state of Ari­zona for payment of up to $15,000. “If you have a car and want to make easy money, write to me,” said a mes­sage in English. The advertising violates TikTok’s official rules, which prohibit the “promotion and facili­tation of criminal activities.” “Main­taining the safety of our community is a responsibility we take very seri­ously,” a spokesman for the app told AFP. “We do not tolerate content that promotes human exploitation, including human trafficking,” he add­ed. According to TikTok, in the third quarter of 2022 the firm removed 82 percent of the videos linked to criminal practices on its own initia­tive. Seeking to fend off calls for the app to be banned in the United States as long as it remains a Chinese com­pany, TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew was due to testify before US lawmakers on Thursday. He would deny that the app has, or would ever, share data with the Chinese govern­ment, according to his prepared re­marks made available by the House Energy and Commerce Committee. In Mexico, authorities have formed specialized cells to counter the threat posed by people smugglers on social media. In a room full of computers in Mexico City, dozens of experts from the government’s Criminal Investiga­tion Agency have been monitoring social media accounts since 2017.