MULTAN - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday conduct­ed an operation at the grain market and seized 800 litres of substandard syrups and juices. In the supervision of the PFA Director Operations South, 500 liters of harmful syrups and 300 litres of man­ufactured fake drinks, and a loader rickshaw supplying fake drinks were also seized. The PFA team got registered FIR against the beverage plant owner in Mumtazabad police station. Thousands of litres fake drinks were to be produced from syrups made from open ingredients. Pack­ing and labeling material of well-known brands were also seized. The action was taken on the tip-off of vigi­lance while fake bottles and goods were seized.