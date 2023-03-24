Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that whenever the Election Commission announces to hold elections, Punjab Police will play its full role in conducting peaceful, transpar­ent and impartial elections in the province. IG Punjab said that I was blamed that we are hatch­ing a plan to kill our own jawans and then people will be killed in retaliation. IG Punjab said, come to any court in the world and form a judicial com­mission, rather come and talk at any forum of the United Nations. If this is proved, then I will accept every punishment. He said that blaming will not work, truth and reality should come before every­one. IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police is the protector, we are not going to kill anyone, but the police will repulse every attack by such terrorists and anti-social elements and those who harm the security of the country. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police were sent on duty without weapons to protect the children of those who abused our chil­dren. IG Punjab said that our 90 personnel were injured and their heads were hit with stones, but those who threatened our children, we did not fire on their children. IG Punjab said that the cur­rent command and force of the police will spare no effort to protect life and property of citizens and their honor. Dr. Usman Anwar ordered CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiyana to provide better security to Zaman Park. Instructing DIG Opera­tion Lahore, IG Punjab said that foolproof security should be given for upcoming session while the security teams should provide better security to all future rallies.