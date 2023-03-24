ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday blamed the “environment of political chaos” for the prevailing economic crisis in the country while issuing a brief statement to mark Pakistan Day.
The prime minister said in his message that Pakistan had come into being as a result of political and constitutional struggle while also mentioning its prevailing problems.
“The challenges are topped by a combination of economic instability and the inability to settle the rules of the game,” he was quoted as saying by the Associated Press of Pakistan news agency. “An environment of political chaos explains why we have failed to develop our economy on a sustainable basis.” The prime minister’s statement comes amid rising political tensions in the country since the ouster of ex-premier Imran Khan in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April last year. The government has frequently blamed Khan and his supporters for rising political volatility in the country, especially in recent days after they clashed with police in Lahore and Islamabad. The prime minister expressed optimism in his message that Pakistan was destined to achieve great heights, though he pointed out it needed to forge unity within and equip itself with a national purpose before fighting for its rightful place in the world. He asked the people to recall the sacrifices made by the founding fathers while celebrating the special day.