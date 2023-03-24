Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Yousuf Raza Gilani said on Friday that his party was prepared for the elections.

Speaking to media, the former prime minister was of the view that all the elections should happen at once, adding that the centre would become weaker with the happening of split-up polls.

Going back to history, Mr Gilani said, when former prime minister Benazir Bhutto embraced martyrdom, the elections were delayed. It is up to the court to deliver a verdict in connection with the holding of elections.

He made it clear that whenever elections will happen his party will contest.

Mr Gilani vowed to formulate a better strategy in a bid to distribute the flour.