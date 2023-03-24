ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that his party was working for a strong democracy. The PPP Chairman, who is also the Foreign Minister, said that the PPP fought dictatorial rules to revive democracy in the country. In a message on the birthday of Mother of Democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Bilawal denounced dictators who ruined the constitution. “Begum Bhutto endured immense hardships and tragic traumas, but did not allow the flag of democracy and PPP to be undermined,” Bilawal said. He added: “Mother democracy is a metaphor of unparalleled patience, courage and understanding. Pakistan’s political history would be incomplete without mentioning the mother of democracy.” The PPP chief said Begum Nusrat Bhutto was a brave and resourceful woman and had a dignified personality. He said Nusrat Bhutto stood by the side of PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in all kinds of situations. “History will never forget the struggle of Begum Nusrat Bhutto. The struggle and sacrifices of the mother of democracy is a beacon for all of us who are active for people’s rights,” he said. Begum Nusrat Bhutto, he said, will live forever in the hearts of every nation and people of Pakistan. Meanwhile, PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman paid tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her 94th birthday and called her ‘Mother of Democracy’. In a series of tweets, Sherry Rehman, who is also the Federal Minister for Climate Change, said Begum Nusrat Bhutto was a prominent figure in Pakistani politics and a leading advocate of democracy and human rights. She said that Begum Bhutto also played an active political role in the movement against dictatorship and remained committed throughout her life.
