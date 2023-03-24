Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari yesterday said that his party was working for a strong democracy. The PPP Chairman, who is also the Foreign Minister, said that the PPP fought dictatorial rules to revive democracy in the country. In a message on the birth­day of Mother of Democra­cy Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Bilawal denounced dicta­tors who ruined the con­stitution. “Begum Bhutto endured immense hard­ships and tragic traumas, but did not allow the flag of democracy and PPP to be undermined,” Bilawal said. He added: “Mother democracy is a metaphor of unparalleled patience, courage and understand­ing. Pakistan’s political history would be incom­plete without mentioning the mother of democracy.” The PPP chief said Be­gum Nusrat Bhutto was a brave and resourceful woman and had a digni­fied personality. He said Nusrat Bhutto stood by the side of PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in all kinds of situations. “His­tory will never forget the struggle of Begum Nusrat Bhutto. The struggle and sacrifices of the mother of democracy is a beacon for all of us who are active for people’s rights,” he said. Begum Nusrat Bhutto, he said, will live forever in the hearts of every na­tion and people of Paki­stan. Meanwhile, PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman paid tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her 94th birthday and called her ‘Mother of Democracy’. In a series of tweets, Sherry Rehman, who is also the Federal Minister for Cli­mate Change, said Be­gum Nusrat Bhutto was a prominent figure in Paki­stani politics and a lead­ing advocate of democracy and human rights. She said that Begum Bhutto also played an active po­litical role in the move­ment against dictatorship and remained committed throughout her life.