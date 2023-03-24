Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Thurs­day conferred Pakistan’s civil awards on 135 citizens as well as foreign nationals on Pakistan Day, in recognition of their ex­cellence and gallantry in their respective fields. The awards were conferred at an investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here, also attended by the cabinet members, diplomats and family members of the re­cipients of the awards.

The president distributed the civil awards in 10 catego­ries including Nishan-i-Imtiaz, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-i-Quaid–Azam, Sitara-i-Shujaat, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Presi­dential Award for Pride of Per­formance, Tamgha-i-Shujaata and Tamgha-i-Khidmat. The president conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz on Sartaj Aziz, Mir Hasil Bazinjo and late Justice (Retd) Rana Bhagwandas for their pub­lic service; Ahmed Ali Chagla (art), late Sufi Ghulam Tabas­sum (poetry), Muhammad Qavi Khan (drama, film) and Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan (sports).

The Hilal-i-Pakistan award was given to Ambassador (retd) Robin Lynn Raphel for her ser­vices to Pakistan. The president conferred the Hilal-i-Imtiaz award on Khawaja Abdul Hayee (education), Engineer Professor Ahmed Farooq Bazai (academic), Dr Talat Naseer Pasha (science), Hakeem Rizwan Hafeez (health), Dr Raja Ali Raza (engineering), Raees Ahmed (arts), late Amjad Islam Amjad (arts), late Arif Niza­mi, Mujibur Rehman Shami and Altaf Hassan Qureshi (journal­ism); Bilquees Bano Edhi (social services), Muhammad Ramzan Chhipa, Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, late Maroof Afzal, Sena­tor Talha Mahmood, Capt (retd) Sher Alam Mehsud, Justice (retd) Fazal Karim, Sultan Ali Alana and Hilalur Rehman (public service); Dr Gohar Ejaz (philanthropy) and Khawaja Masood Akhtar (sports exports).

The president conferred the Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam award on Dr James M. Shera for his ser­vices to Pakistan. The Sitara-i-Shujaat award was given to Malik Muhammad Hassan, late Malik Gangrai, Malik Shumali Khan, late Fiza Tariq Malik, Raja Mustafa Ali, Muhammad Afzal Sheikh and Sajid Kiani (Gallant­ry) and Mansoor Ahmed Khan (services to Pakistan).

The president awarded Sita­ra-i-Imtiaz to Muhammad Af­zal Javed and Zafarulah Khan (services to Pakistan), Dr Saeed Akhtar (medicine), late Huma­yun Khan (agriculture), Dr Shar­if Malik (medicine), Mahfoozur Rehman (education), Fakhar-e-Alam (hosting), late Saghar Siddiqui (poetry), late Shama Khalid (art); late Ziauddin, Javed Chaudhry and Nadeem Malik (journalism); Dr Anees Ahmed and Maulana Hanif Jalandhari (religious scholar), and Waqar Ahmed Malik (public service).

Among others who were also conferred the Sitara-i-Imtiaz award included Syed Murataz Mahmood (public service), Im­dadullah Bosal (public service) and Mirza Ishtiaq Baig (social service); Lt Gen Noman Zakaria, Major General Muhammad Id­ris Dastgir, Brigadier Salman Rashid Hussain, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Asim Ali Khan, Sam­ina Chagali, Dr Amir Malik, Tahir Rai and Riazuddin Sheikh (pub­lic service); Behroz Sabzwari and Tariq Mahmood (art).

The president awarded Presi­dential Award for Pride of Per­formance to Dr Ayesha Siddiqa (medicine), Anjum Shaheen (act­ing); Taskeen Zafar, Syed Sham­oon Hashmi and late Prof. Jaha­zeb Niaz Khan (art); Shahida and Irfan Mehsud (sports); and Tika Khan and Hafiz Tahir Khalil (jour­nalism). In recognition of their gallantry, the Tamgha-i-Shujaat award was conferred on Amir Nawaz Shaheed, Muhammad Kamran Shaheed, Sher Ahmed, Tanveer Hussain Tonio, Amjad Ahmed Sheikh, Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh, Bashir Ahmed Barohi, Zee­shan Ahmed, Naved Ahmed, Ziaur Rehman, Javedullah Shaheed, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Sohail Zafar Chattha, Sadiq Shah, Raja Muham­mad Majid, Bilal Raja, Mubashir Saleem, Minhas Ahmed Khan, Ijaz Hafeez, Aqeel Ahmed Siddiqui and Waseem Ahmed Khan.

President Alvi conferred Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on Sindh Gover­nor Kamran Tesori, Achad Bhug­lah (services to Pakistan), Jehan Ara (IT), Uzma Batool (medi­cine), Dr Rizwan Uppal (health), Dr Tanvir Khaliq (medicine), Dr Syed Abbas Raza (medicine), Prof. Dr Khalid Mehmood (medi­cine), Der Zahoorul Haq (higher education) Dr Samreen Hussain (education), Rustam Ali Lone (art), Arif Khan (art), Nigar Nazar (art), Dr Ikramullah (Qiraat) and Bisma Maroof (sports).

The recognition of their public service, the president conferred Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on Cristina VON Sperling Afridi, Saima Saleem, SP Sumera Azam, Shehzad Afzal Khan, Major Muhammad Ali Teh­seen, Major Atif Naveed, Saleh Azeem, Insaf Shah, Amin, Khawa­ja Adnan Zaheer, Ahmed Farooq, Imran Rasool, Nadeem Akhtar Sherazi, Tahir Akbar Awan, Syed Ali Hasnain Hussain and Dr Asif Bashir. Whereas Dr Shahid Masood got the said award for his services in (medicine), Khan­sa Maria (literature) and Amin Haswani (philanthropy) and Amir Ilyas Rana (journalism).

The president awarded Tamgha-i-Khidmat to Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal Lusar for his ser­vices to Pakistan.