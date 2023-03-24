Share:

RAWALPINDI - Prices of fruits, vegetables, milk, yogurt, chicken, meat and consumable items have been jacked up by the shopkeepers and vendors across the district with the start of holy month of Ramazan.

The defiant profiteers are not displaying the rate lists being issued by the district government on daily basis and fleece the consumers as per their greedy will.

Unfortunately, the authorities concerned are seemingly in slumber as the brigade of special price magistrates are not paying surprise visits to markers to check the looting spree of profiteers and hoarders.

The consumers are worried as to how they will be able to meet the needs of their families due to exorbitant prices of fruits and vegetables during sacred month of Ramazan. They appealed the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hassan Waqar Cheema to initiate legal action against the profiteers.

According to a survey, conducted by The Nation on Thursday, the price of all vegetables including potatoes, onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, green chillies, mint, lemon and coriander have been increased from Rs 50 to Rs 300 per kg in sheer violation of price lists issued by the district government’s price control committee.

In the markets, shopkeepers and vendors are selling potatoes at Rs 70 to 90 per kg instead of Rs 50-54 per kg, the rate fixed by the market committee on orders of DC Rawalpindi. Similarly, the onion is being sold at Rs 150-160 per kg instead of Rs 107-127 per kg; tomatoes at Rs 140 instead of 96-106 per kg; ginger at Rs 800 to 1000 against the government fixed rate Rs 615- 620 per kg; garlic at Rs 400-600 per kg against the government price Rs 225-335.

Likewise, the price of apple has jumped from Rs 200 per kg to Rs350, guava from Rs200 to Rs 300, strawberry from Rs 180 to Rs 500, banana from Rs 200 to Rs 400 per dozen, orange from Rs300 to Rs 600 per dozen, watermelon Rs 200 per kg,

melons from Rs 100 to 250 per kg and dates are being sold at Rs 800 to 1000 per kg instead of actual price that is Rs 400 to 500 per kg. Lemon price has been increased from 320 to Rs 500/600 per kg while the vendors are also selling strawberries at Rs 300-500 kg instead of actual price Rs 200 per kg; they were selling a day before start of Ramazan.

Price of chicken has been raised from Rs 520 to 580 per kg while butchers are selling beef at Rs 850 per kg and mutton at Rs 1700, while the government has fixed Rs 750 the price of 1kg meat and Rs 1400 the price of mutton.

Following the footsteps of vegetable and fruit sellers, the milkmen are also involved in looting public with both hands by selling milk at Rs 160-170 per litre and yogurt at Rs 220-240 per kg. Adiala Road, Mubarak Lane, Ali Town, Dhoke Juma, Khuwaja Corporation, Defence Road, Chungi Number 20, Mumtaz Market, Sadiq Town, Hill View Lane, Jarahi, Kehkashan Colony, Sanjoli Estate, Rehman Markaz, Gulshanabad, Shahpur, Dehgal, Gorakhpur, Dheri Hassanabad, Tahli Mohri, Bakra Mandi, Dhamial Hayyal Road, Ahmedabad, Chakri, Bank Colony, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Pirwadhai, Commercial Market, Murree Road, Morgah, Katcheri, Jhanda Cheechi, Airport Road, Gulraiz, Sadiqabad, Shakrial, Muslim Town, Jahaz Ground, Khanna Pull and suburbs are areas where the shopkeepers and vendors are fleecing the citizens without any check and balance on part of government.

A resident Irshad Janjua of Mubarak Lane, while talking to The Nation, said that the vendors and shopkeepers have set up stages for rampant profiteering during Ramazan. He said Pakistan was a unique country where prices of fruits and daily use items always turn sky-high in the month of Ramazan, and the government machinery and administration always fail to control the artificial price hike despite the fact the district administrations constitute price control committees every year.

Asia Bibi of Dheri Hassanabad said that the looting spree of vendors can be judged from the fact that strawberries were being sold at Rs 180 per kg on Wednesday while the price of same commodity is Rs 300-500 on Thursday.

She said that no price magistrate, assistant commissioner or any government official is bothered to carry out surprise visits in the areas to arrest the profiteers and hoarders.

Many other consumers said that prices of vegetables and fruits have also witnessed a sharp increase on first day of Ramazan.

They appealed the government to take stern action against hoarders and profiteers.

No official of district government was available for his/her comments on massive looting spree launched by profiteers in Rawalpindi.