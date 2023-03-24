Share:

LAHORE - On Pakistan Day, Prof. Kha­lid Mahmood, the country’s leading Neurosurgeon and the pioneer of new trends has been awarded with the medal of distinction “Tamgha-e-Im­tiaz”. Prof. Khalid Mehmood is not only the founder of mod­ern treatment methods like DBS for Parkinson but also introduced new trends and treatment in for neurosurgery in the region. In a graceful ceremony, President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi has given “Tamgha-e-Imtiaz” to Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood in Islamabad. It is mentionable that Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood is associated with the field of neuro health and neurosurgery in Pakistan and has proven his skills here and abroad which have been practically accepted and he has been embraced with this award. It is a matter of further happiness for ED PINS Prof. Dr. Khalid that apart from being awarded this Medal of Distinction in 2023, he has also been promoted to Grade 21 by the Punjab Govt, which is due to his achievements and abili­ties he has proved. It is noteworthy to mention that Prof. Khalid has received higher education abroad and served in this sensitive field of neurosurgery for more than two decades.