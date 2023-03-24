LAHORE - Punjab Football Academy defeated Pakland Football Academy by 7-6 on penalty shootouts here at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday. Sports Board Punjab organized the exhibition football match as part of Pakistan Day celebrations. A large number of football fans and several top sports figures were also present at the stadium to enjoy an exciting match. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi were the guests of honour while Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan and others were also present there. Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman said Pakistan Day has great significance in our national history. “The Muslims of the Subcontinent got freedom within a short period of seven years after the passing of the historic Resolution of Pakistan on this day.” Tariq Qureshi said organising a football match on Pakistan Day is a welcome sign. “Sports Board Punjab is taking effective steps for the development of sports passion among the youth of the province.”
