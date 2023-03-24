Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Football Academy de­feated Pakland Football Acad­emy by 7-6 on penalty shoot­outs here at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday. Sports Board Punjab organized the exhibi­tion football match as part of Pakistan Day celebrations. A large number of football fans and several top sports fig­ures were also present at the stadium to enjoy an exciting match. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi were the guests of honour while Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan and others were also present there. Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman said Pakistan Day has great significance in our na­tional history. “The Muslims of the Subcontinent got freedom within a short period of seven years after the passing of the historic Resolution of Pakistan on this day.” Tariq Qureshi said organising a football match on Pakistan Day is a welcome sign. “Sports Board Punjab is taking effective steps for the develop­ment of sports passion among the youth of the province.”