KARACHI-Rain in the metropolis on Thursday disrupted flight operations at Jinnah International Airport.

As per details, the Quetta-bound PIA flight PK310 from Karachi was delayed. The flight is now expected to take off at 02:50 pm instead of 1 pm, sources said.

A private airline flight ER502 from Karachi to Islamabad was delayed for 7 hours and it will now take off at 7 pm. Another private airline PA402 from Karachi to Lahore was also delayed and the flight will now take off at 8 pm instead of 12 pm. Earlier, Parts of Karachi received light to moderate rain which is expected to continue throughout the day, according to a PMD forecast.