ISLAMABAD - On the first day of Ramazan, rain of light to moderate intensity in Islamabad like other parts of the country had turned the weather pleasant and a large number of faithful visitors rushed to mosques at Sehri time to focus more on reli­gious observances. Imams and muezzins of all the mosques in the country had been instructed to keep the place tidy and ensure an ad­equate supply of power and water during the holy month to meet the requirements of the increased number of Muslims, according to a re­port aired by PTV news chan­nel. Like every year, this year too the hustle and bustle in mosques had increased with the advent of Ramazan, said a citizen, Abbas. A large num­ber of citizens observed Sehri at homes while a huge influx of people was also seen in res­taurants as well, a shopkeep­er at Jinnah Super added. The weather became more pleas­ant with downpours on the first day of the holy month, said another citizen, adding, it brought a shine to the faces of the faithful and hope that the next fasting days would also be pleasant. “We are making every effort to give the wor­shippers a conducive environ­ment to offer their prayers at the mosque with serenity and sanctity,” said an administra­tive officer in a local mosque. Special arrangements were also made for Sehri and iftar in mosques, said an Imam. A heavy rush of the faithful was witnessed in the mosques with the advent of the holy month of Ramzan, said an­other imam of a mosque, add­ing, special prayers were also offered for the prosperity and integrity of the country and the well-being of the people.