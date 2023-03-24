Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint intelligence-based operation in Laasi Goth area of the city, arrested three accused involved in street crimes and recovered snatched mobile phones and wallets from their possession. Arrested were identified as Zohaib, Imran and Shehroze. Accused Zohaib was the gang leader who also provided training for looting people outside banks, according to a news release on Thursday. The arrested accused confessed their involvement in a number of street crimes.