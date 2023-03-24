Share:

SHARJAH - Young opening batter Saim Ayub shared his excitement while sharing Pakistan’s kit with his name on it. Taking to Instagram, Saim wrote a heartfelt message as the lat­ter is likely to make his T20I debut against Afghanistan tomorrow in Sharjah.

“I wanted you from the day one. I want­ed to do everything to have you , now I’ve earned you so I promise I’ll do everything to never let you down Pakistan. Keep sup­porting and Remembering in your prayers in this Holy month of Ramadan,” he wrote.

Saim earned maiden call in Pakistan team after his excellent performance for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8. With Babar Azam and Riz­wan resting during Afghanistan series, Saim alongside Mohammad Haris is most likely to open national team’s batting. The left-handed batter opened innings along­side skipper Babar for Zalmi in recently concluded PSL 8. His stylish batting and consistency made him a solid candidate for the Pakistan team’s call-up. He scored 341 runs in 12 matches in the tournament.

In an interview, Shadab Khan, Pakistan’s captain for Afghanistan T20I series, highly rated Saim. “I think Saim is an exceptional talent. After a very long time, we have got a player like him who we can say is as styl­ish and good as Babar and Abdullah,” laud­ed Shadab. “The way he [Saim] plays, he is a player of Babar’s category. Players like them are too good to watch even when they score runs against your team. They are too stylish batters,” he added.