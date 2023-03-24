Share:

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday the president needed to remain in his constitutional limit and avoid becoming a puppet of Imran Khan.

He suggested that the president should seek answer of terrorism from Imran Khan while also criticizing him as saying the “violator of constitution” was performing his role on the constitutional seat.

Where were the human rights when a bogus case of 15 kilograms of heroin was registered against me?” he thundered.

He added the then opposition leader and the relatives of political opponents were put in prison and human rights were absent in the country.

Mr Sanaullah the police were attacked by those who talk about the violation of fundamental rights in the country.

Responding to the letter sent by president to prime minister, he said the president should write a letter to Imran Khan demanding the PTI chief to prove his honesty in the Toshakhana and foreign funding cases.