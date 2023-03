Share:

RIYADH - Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Ab­dullah, the Minister of For­eign Affairs, made a tele­phone call to Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islam­ic Republic of Iran. The two foreign ministers exchanged congratulations on the holy month of Ramadan. The two ministers agreed to hold a bi­lateral meeting soon to pave the way for the reopening of embassies and consulates between the two countries