Share:

LAHORE -Themed “Unleash Digital with Everything as a Service”, the second Huawei Cloud Summit Middle East & Africa kicked off in Dubai the other day. The event brought together over 300 government officers, cloud native industry experts, and customer representatives from the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa, with the aim of exploring how to make the best out of cloud and the vital role of cloud in boosting digital economy. At the event, Zhang Yiming, the Chinese Ambassador to UAE, gave a keynote speech on the significance of cloud computing on digital economy. “China is poised to partner with the UAE and countries in the Middle East and Africa in their digital cloud journey. Together, we will invigorate the industry with innovation, expand pilot projects with partnerships, and promote technical advances with young minds. Together, we will achieve technology and industry development centered on cloud computing, and pave the way for digital transformation and digital enablement,” said Zhang. Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, delivered an opening speech. She shared the latest progress of Huawei Cloud in the Middle East, and stated Huawei Cloud’s stance on paving the way to bigger success for local customers and partners, as well as the companies that want to run businesses there. “In 2020, Huawei Cloud established its business departments in the Middle East. This year, we are launching the Saudi Arabia Region. We keep developing. We keep going digital. And we want to share our latest technologies and proven digitalization experience to you. We are always ready to serve you best.” said Ms. Shi.