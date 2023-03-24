Share:

KARACHI-Director General Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar has warned those who adulterate food items and said that they should avoid adulteration of food items otherwise strict action would be taken against them according to the law.

In a statement on Thursday, he said that the SFA has formed special teams to maintain the quality of food items in Ramazan and take action against adulterers.The teams would remain active throughout Ramazan. Agha Fakhar requested all the people doing business of food items to respect the holy month of Ramazan and provide the public with quality food products free from adulteration otherwise action would be taken against them according to Sindh Food Authority Act.