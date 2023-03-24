Share:

Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi resigned from the post of the Attorney General for Pakistan on Friday.

The development comes nearly seven weeks after his appointment was confirmed by President Arif Alvi on Feb 2. A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice last month said: “In exercise of power conferred under Article 100(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, the president is pleased to appoint Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi as AGP with the rank and status of federal minister with immediate effect.”

Article 100(1) of the Constitution states that “the president shall appoint a person, being a person qualified to be a judge of the Supreme Court, to be the AGP.”

Elahi is a grandson of former president Fazal Elahi Chaudhry and his main area of work is civil, commercial, corporate and constitutional litigation, and mergers and acquisitions.