ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday claimed that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf had signed an agreement with a pri­vate US consulting firm, Praia Consul­tant, for using their services to pro­mote party’s image and restoring its lost credibility.

PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman, who is also the Federal Minister for Climate Change, slammed the pur­ported ‘U-turn’ made by the PTI by “signing a six-month agreement” with Praia Consultant. In a series of tweets, the minister held the signing of the agreement exposing the PTI’s “double standards and hypocrisy”.

She said that many countries ap­point lobbyists, and so do political parties, but this case was particularly bizarre because it came from a party that attempted to pose itself as a po­litical martyr of the “US meddling.”

“If that was the case, why are they now locked in a desperate attempt to buy the influence of the US decision-makers after the failure of the ‘Cipher Conspiracy’ narrative and earlier lob­bying efforts? PTI’s double standards and U-turns have been exposed many times,” she added. Sherry Rehman fur­ther said: “Now, they are constantly taking the services of lobbying com­panies for their publicity in the US. His (PTI chief Imran Khan) concocted narrative has been exposed numer­ous times that show he was planning to ‘play’ with Pakistan’s interests for his own personal politics.”

She said despite “previously blam­ing the US for their ouster from poli­tics, the PTI hired an American lobby­ing firm Fentone Arlook LLC in October of last year, only to quickly backtrack on their criticism of the US within a month. It’s now apparent that hiring of lobbyists is not with Pakistan’s inter­ests and integrity in mind, but rather as a means to influence the country’s domestic politics for their own gain. This brazen use of self-interest above national interest is a clear indication of PTI’s willingness to compromise Pakistan’s interests for the sake of their own political agenda.” According to the alleged agreement, the PTI al­lows the consulting firm to arrange meetings between the PTI leaders and US decision-makers, and to pro­vide guidance on the content of these meetings. The minister highlighted that normally political parties en­gage in lobbying for improving rela­tions between the two countries, but it’s the opposite case here.

“What makes PTI different from others is the sheer hypocrisy of their actions. They (PTI) have actively campaigned against foreign influ­ence in the past, while engaging in it themselves. Imran Khan must an­swer for his false narrative of an American conspiracy against him, which he peddled for months before suddenly retracting.