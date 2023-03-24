Share:

LAHORE - Pak­istan No 2 Shoaib Khan won the Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed Tennis Tournament beating Abdullah Adnan 7-6, 6-3 at GHQ Tennis Club. Maj Gen As­ghar Nawaz (R) was the chief guest and gave away prizes to the winners. Guest of hon­our Brig Rashid Wali Janjua welcomed the chief guest and players. Tournament Direc­tor Inam ul Haq thanked the chief guest for sparing time for prize distribution ceremony and also lauded Brig Rashid Wali Janjua, PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao and Secre­tary Rashid Malik for their all-out support for tennis events in the name of martyrs.