LAHORE - Pakistan No 2 Shoaib Khan won the Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed Tennis Tournament beating Abdullah Adnan 7-6, 6-3 at GHQ Tennis Club. Maj Gen Asghar Nawaz (R) was the chief guest and gave away prizes to the winners. Guest of honour Brig Rashid Wali Janjua welcomed the chief guest and players. Tournament Director Inam ul Haq thanked the chief guest for sparing time for prize distribution ceremony and also lauded Brig Rashid Wali Janjua, PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao and Secretary Rashid Malik for their all-out support for tennis events in the name of martyrs.
Staff Reporter
March 24, 2023
