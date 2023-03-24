Share:

ISLAMABAD - The recent Pakistan Solar Exhibition has provided a unique platform for Chinese to build partnerships with local governments and private sectors to find innovative solutions.

Pakistan is a fast-growing country with chronically tight energy supplies. It has a clear competitive advantage in photovoltaic power generation due to abundant light and land.

More people are choosing renewable energy because of its competitive levelized cost of electricity (LCOE).

The increasing influx of foreign investment into the solar market encouraged by the government is also bringing more technology to the country.

“At this expo, we display product solutions dedicated to the local market, so as to further promote the development of renewable energy in Pakistan,” said Howard Fu, a Chinese exhibitor, according to Gwadar Pro.

Howard, Pakistan Country Director of a Chinese power supply company, had a bumper harvest at the show, signing a total of 100MW+ distribution deals on the site.

The product portfolio displayed includes residential solar-plus-storage solutions, commercial and industrial solutions, and “1+X” Modular Inverter for utility-scale markets.

Pakistan has invested billions of dollars in solar projects to encourage businesses and individuals to invest in solar power projects and increase the share of renewable energy to 60 percent by 2030.

“China is a leading country in PV. Pakistan lacks an industrial base for photovoltaic products, while Pakistan, as the sixth most populous country in the world with huge consumer market and abundant human resources, has the advantages to undertake industrial transfer from China”, Exhibitor Eric Zhao told the media.

This was the second time Eric has attended the solar expo, and he feels the heat of the market atmosphere even more. “In the future, we are willing to participate in more photovoltaic projects in Pakistan and form consortiums with local enterprises to establish deeper and closer cooperative ties.” he added.