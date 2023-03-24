Share:

HYDERABAD - Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Thursday was awarded ‘Tamga e Shujat’ for his outstanding performance in the maintenance of peace in different areas of Sindh. He was awarded in a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad on Thursday on the occasion of Pakistan Day. The Sindh government had earlier recommended the name of Amjad Ahmed Shaikh for the said award. Shaikh received the Tamga E Shujat award from the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi.