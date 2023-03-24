Share:

LAHORE - The Premier Golf League contested between 24 four member golf teams of the Defence Raya Golf Club brought honors for Team Zarrar after a grueling contest against the other finalist team - Team Hawks. Team Zarrar comprising Waseem Azmat (handicap 9), Haroon Shafique (H 10), Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat (H 10) and Rana Nasir (H 6) put up an excellent dis­play of golf combining to vir­tual golfing perfection through accurate hitting off the tees and backing that up with crisp fairway shots and error free putting on the greens. Overall it was an exceptional display on the part of Team Zarrar which fetched Team Zarrar the First Premier Golf League Title at Defence Raya Golf Course.