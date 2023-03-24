Share:

Peshawar - At distribution sites for free flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two separate stampedes on Thursday resulted in three deaths, including that of a lady.

The first incident happened at the Sports Complex in Bannu because of the overwhelming crowds and lack of infrastructure. The rush claimed the lives of two people, a lady among them. A number of women passed out at the flour point and were moved to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Bannu for treatment by the Rescue 1122 personnel.

Later, after being denied access to the free flour at the distribution centre, the women organised a protest and blocked traffic on the Bannu-Kohat route.

In the second event, a rush broke out in the Charsadda neighbourhood where thousands of people had come to get free flour at a distribution site. Amid the crowd, a man was killed and four other people were hurt. The local administration said that the flour was returned from the distribution location owing to insufficient arrangements.

In response to the tragedy, Jamaat-e-Islami and Tehreek-e-Labiak have asked that a FIR be filed against the deputy commissioners of the areas where the fatalities took place.

This is the third incidence of this kind to cause a fatality in the country. An elderly woman lost her life earlier that day at Sarwar Shaheed Chowk in Muzaffargarh amid a crowd where free flour was being distributed. Death toll from KP quake reaches 11: Meanwhile, death toll from the March 21 earthquake reached 11 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday.

Also, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesman Taimur Khan said that more than 62 persons were also wounded in the incidents caused by earthquake in various parts of the province. He said the district administrations had been asked to assess the losses for onward compensation to the affected people.

The majority of the damage or collapses were caused by mud-houses. The district administration was tasked by the PDMA with gathering data about casualties and property damage. Under orders from the chief secretary, the PDMA directed the district administrations to guarantee that following the completion of the requisite conditions, compensation would be paid to the victim families under the 2019 relief programme.

Following the tremor, PDMA has urged the public to call the helplines 1700 or 1122 for immediate assistance with any unfavourable emergency situations.